Victim ok after Killeen park shooting, police say

When talking to witnesses, police learned that an altercation took place at the park followed by gunfire, police said. All parties involved reportedly fled.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person was injured in a reported shooting-turned car accident in Killeen Thursday night, according to the Killeen Police Department.

KPD said officers were first called out to the Conder Park, located at 810 Conder St., around 6:38 p.m. because of a reported shooting. Police didn't find anyone involved at the scene.

A little later, another call was made about a gunshot victim near Fort Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a female victim with a bullet wound to her shoulder, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated and later released, police said.

When talking to witnesses, police learned that an altercation took place at the park followed by gunfire, police said. The parties involved left and the victim's vehicle was then involved in a traffic accident near Fort Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, police said.

No other details about the incident were released.