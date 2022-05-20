Victim recovering after drive-by shooting in Harker Heights, police say

This marks the second drive-by shooting in our viewing area Thursday night.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is recovering in the hospital after they were reportedly shot multiple times in Harker Heights Thursday night.

The Harker Heights Police Department said its officers were called out to the Central Texas Expressway access road and South Ann Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. regarding someone who was shot.

When police arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds and first responders transported them to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, police said. The victim is recovering and in stable condition, police added.

The victim told police they were shot by someone driving by in a vehicle. The specifics about the shooting suspect or vehicle make are unknown, police said.

"The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com ."

This marks the second drive-by shooting in our viewing area on Thursday night.