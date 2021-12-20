Video captures man stealing Shih Tzu, Chihuahua from woman's Cypress-area home

In the video, the suspect steals the dogs from the home and then abandons them near a trash bin.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy constables are searching for a burglary suspect who stole two little dogs during a break-in at a Cypress-area home earlier this month, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened on Dec. 14 at a home in the 11000 block of Huffmeister Road, not far from Highway 290.

Deputy constables said the burglar forced his way into a woman’s home and stole her Shih Tzu and Chihuahua puppy along with the kennel they were housed in.

Video surveillance captured footage of the suspect, who deputies said is in his 30s, wearing an orange safety vest with a gray long sleeve shirt and shorts.

In the video, the suspect steals the dogs from the home. They were then abandoned near a trash bin where the dogs were recovered by animal control, deputies said.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact Pct. 4 dispatch.