Violent attack in Kempner leaves one dead, another in ICU

According to police, the situation began as a domestic dispute.

KEMPNER, Texas — The City of Kempner announced that a domestic disturbance ended with 61-year-old Myer Nena dead, a family member in custody and another victim recovering in the hospital on Friday, July 14.

According to a press release from the city, on Friday, Kempner police responded to a domestic disturbance on Apache street.

Upon arrival, police discovered two victims, both were taken to trauma centers while the preliminary investigation continued. One of the victims, Myer Nena, reportedly died at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, according to the press release.

During the investigation it was determined that the suspect of the violent attacks was Carson Nena, a family member of Myer Nena, according to the press release.

The city says an immediate search for Carson Nena was conducted until he was later found and arrested.

The other victim in the attack is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.

According to the city, the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS and the Kempner Police Department are all working on this investigation.

In the press release, Mayor of Kempner John "JW" Wilkerson stated, "I ask everyone to to please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Most everyone here in the east end of Lampasas County has not only met Myer, but was fortunate enough to know him as a friendly and hard-working individual who would cut up with you when you stopped in at his work."

There is currently no other information available.

