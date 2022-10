No arrests have been made at this time.

WACO, Texas — Ernest Mclemore, 31, died from his injuries after being hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m. neat S. 18th Street. and Connor Avenue. When they arrived, they found Mclemore who was hit by the Ford.

Mclemore was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police. The driver of the Ford Expedition had no injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.