Waco man charged in double homicide indicted on capital murder charges

Adam Gorski was charged in the murders of his wife, 39-year-old Kimberly Cheney Gorski, and his mother, 61-year-old Teresa Vise back in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The above video is about gun violence in Waco

Adam Gorski, 37, has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the deaths of his wife and mom, according to the McLennan County Jail.

On March 15, Waco PD received a call about gunshots on the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. When police arrived, they found two women dead from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The women were later identified as Gorski's wife, 39-year-old Kimberly Cheney Gorski, and his mother, 61-year-old Teresa Vise, according to police.

Gorski was still in the area when he was taken to McLennan County Jail, as stated by Waco PD. At the time of his arrest, his bond was set at $500,000 for each charge.