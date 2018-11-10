WACO — A McLennan County Jury sentenced a Waco man Thursday morning to 244 years in prison for sexually assaulting an infant in 2014.

The jury convicted Patricio Medina Wednesday on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, two counts of Injury to a Child and two counts of Endangering a Child.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called on March 14, 2014 to a home on Delano Ave. in Waco after getting a report of physical abuse to a one-month-old baby. When they arrived, the affidavit states Medina admitted to police he had been using methamphetamine two days earlier.

The child was taken to the hospital where doctors found the baby had 24 broken ribs, a fractured femur and signs of being shaken, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Medina, who is the child's father, told police he squeezes the girl's ribs causing them to break, shakes her and when he gets upset at the mother, Medina told police, he crushes her body against his body to cause injuries.

In addition to the Injury to a Child charges, a grand jury re-indicted Medina on Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in March of this year. The details of that assault are too graphic and we've chosen not to publish them.

According to the McLennan County District Attorney's office, the jury sentenced Medina to 80 years in prison and gave him a 10-thousand dollar fine for the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charge. He also received 80 years in prison and 10-thousand dollar fines for each of the Injury to a Child charges. He received two years prison and no fines for each of the Endangering a Child charges.

Medina must serve the full 80 years on the first charge before he is eligible for parole.

The child's mother, Lisa Montoya, was also charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child. The affidavit states she put the child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by not reporting the abuse to the authorities.

The baby was adopted and is now in a safe home with her siblings, according to the district attorney's office.

