It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

WACO, Texas — Waco Fire Department respond to a morning fire at a local auto shop, according to the Waco FD Twitter page.

Witnesses tell 6 News the fire is at Midway Automotive, on the 9100 Block of Old McGregor Road.

No other information is available at this time.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 9100 Block of Old McGregor Road. @WacoTXFire units operating at a working commercial building fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) February 14, 2022