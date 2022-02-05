Waco Police identifies woman shot, killed over weekend

WACO, Texas — On Monday, the Waco Police Department identified the woman who was shot and killed in the city over the weekend.
Waco PD said 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza died after she was shot in the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Mendoza, along with another female victim who had been shot, was transported to the hospital after police arrived.
Mendoza died at the hospital, police said. The condition of the other shooting victim is not known at this time.
If you have any information regarding this murder, police encourage you to call 254-750-7500. You can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 where you could receive up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.
6 News has no other information at this time.
