Waco late-night standoff ends with suspect in custody, no injuries

WACO, Texas — Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Waco police were involved in a standoff on the 3700 block of Hay, according to police. The suspect began firing ten to twenty shots at officers from inside the home, as stated by police.

Officers fired back in self-defense into the home, as stated by police. Waco SWAT and negotiators were also on the scene, according to Waco PD. As well as the McLennan bomb squad.

The individual was taken into custody after thirty to forty minutes of negotiations with police, as stated by Waco PD.

Police have not issued the name of the suspect but say he has had previous charges dealing with assault.

There were no officer injuries. Homes around the area were also evacuated and no bystanders were injured, according to Waco PD.