Waco PD: Man and woman murdered, suspect in custody

The identities of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a capital murder that left two dead on Sunday, March 26.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Clay Avenue to a reported assault.

Police say upon arrival officers found a bloody, unconscious 59-year-old woman. Lifesaving measures were taken as she was transported to the Hillcrest hospital, but she died from her injuries.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was also found at the scene and was pronounced dead by authorities.

Police say the suspect was on scene and arrested shortly after they arrived.

There is currently no other information available.

