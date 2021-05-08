Waco man arrested after leading police on chase then crashing into I-35 barricades

Police said the suspect rammed another vehicle before losing control and crashing into barricades on I-35 in Waco.

A Waco man's effort to get away from police ended with a crash into concrete barricades on I-35 in Waco Wednesday.

Beverly Hills police said an officer tried to pull over Jose Luis Anzures, 40, because his vehicle registration was expired. Anzures did not pull over and after a short chase, the officer chose to end it, police said.

A short time later, the officer spotted Anzures' black Chevrolet Trailblazer at New Road and the I-35 service road at a red light.

The officer again tried to pull Anzures over but he slammed into a car in front of him and a chase began on northbound I-35, police said.

Police said Anzures tried an "evasive maneuver" but crashed into concrete barricades at 4th St. in Waco.

Anzures was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries then taken to the McLennan County Jail.