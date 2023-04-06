Waco man arrested, charged with 2021 murder, police say

Josie Lucio Hernandez, 41, was strangled to death on May 15, 2021, police say.

WACO, Texas — A 60-year-old man in Waco was arrested and charged with murder for a death that happened nearly two years ago, according to the Waco Police Department.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Francisco Javier Sanchez and charged him with 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez's death.

Hernandez's body was discovered on May 15, 2021 when officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Brown Avenue.

An autopsy was performed on Hernandez, which revealed she was strangled to death, police say.

While investigating, an arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez. Waco PD Special Crimes Detectives were able to arrest him on April 5, 2023.