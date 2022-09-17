Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Waco crash

Norman Nyamandi, 19, is currently booked in the McLennan County jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Video above and below are from another segment on a previous fatal crash.

The Waco Police Department has charged Norman Nyamandi, 19, with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the 3100 block of South 3rd Street.

Nyamandi was driving the vehicle when he lost control and hit a car that was parked, according to police. The car flipped and rolled, throwing a female passenger out who died from her injuries, as stated in the release.

Nyamandi is currently booked in the McLennan County jail.