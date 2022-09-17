Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Waco crash

WACO, Texas — Video above and below are from another segment on a previous fatal crash.
The Waco Police Department has charged Norman Nyamandi, 19, with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the 3100 block of South 3rd Street.
Nyamandi was driving the vehicle when he lost control and hit a car that was parked, according to police. The car flipped and rolled, throwing a female passenger out who died from her injuries, as stated in the release.
Nyamandi is currently booked in the McLennan County jail.
