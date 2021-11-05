Man shot multiple times, found in Waco, police say

Police say they are still looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times near the 3400 Block of Fadal.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man was still alert when found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Waco police.

On Nov. 4, police got a call around 11:55 p.m. near the 3400 Block of Fadal. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to Waco PD, first aid was given to the man. Police say he was still talking and alert the whole time, but an ambulance was still called to the area.

Waco PD say they have not found a suspect. They are still looking for anyone that may have been involved in the incident. The man's condition is unknown at this time.