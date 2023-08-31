Man indicted in McLennan County for 2018 Waco murder

Christopher Allen Bias has been indicted for murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

WACO, Texas — A man has been indicted on multiple counts in McLennan County for a murder that allegedly took place in 2018.

Christopher Allen Bias was indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury on Aug. 31, 2023, on one count of murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.

In October 2019, Bias was arrested in connection to the death of Taivunn Demontre Briscoe.

According to police, Briscoe's body was found tied up and stuffed in a closet on March 20, 2018, after Waco Police were called for a welfare check at a home.

During the investigation, Waco PD also reportedly found that a second man was kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to the same house where Briscoe's body was found.

During the investigation, search warrants were issued for the house and Bias was arrested.

No other information has been released at this time.