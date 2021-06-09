Waco man sentenced for having 9 gallons of liquid methamphetamine base

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the liquid base was enough to produce an estimated 80 pounds of methamphetamine powder.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man was sentenced Sept. 8 to 20 years in prison for attempting to manufacture methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, Joshua David Villalobos, 41, was observed draining liquid methamphetamine from a trailer that was parked in an alleyway behind Proctor Avenue in Waco on Sept. 30, 2020.

More than nine gallons of liquid methamphetamine base were recovered from the trailer, which is reportedly enough to produce an estimated 80 pounds of methamphetamine powder, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.