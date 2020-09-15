Waco man suffers fatal heart attack after trying to stop fight, suspect charged with manslaughter

Police said Steven Ray Sanders died in July after trying to stop a man from attacking people with a baseball bat.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man was charged with manslaughter Tuesday in connection to the death of a man who police said died of a heart attack back in July.

Police said Jason Ivy, 19, was attacking people with a baseball bat in a home in the 800 block of N. 11th St. on July 13. The fight moved outside and that's when police said Steven Ray Sanders was called to help get control of Ivy.

Police said Ivy punched, kicked, bit and stabbed Sanders in the back with a small knife. Sanders was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy determined Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the attack. He was 43-years-old and would have turned 44 Monday, police said.