Waco man suspected in November fatal shooting charged with murder

Berry Freeman shot the 33-year-old victim in the head, according to Waco police.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man already in jail on a parole violation was charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man in November on Friday.

Police said Berry Freeman, 26, shot Bryan Johnson in the head on the evening of Nov. 4 in the 1900 Block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

The U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Task Force arrested Freeman Nov. 10 for a warrant on a parole violation, Waco police said.

Based on interviews and additional evidence, police were able to get a warrant to charge Berry with Freeman's murder.

He was already in the McClennan County Jail for the parole violation.

"We are thankful for the hard work that has been done in this case and glad that some closure can begin for Mr. Johnson’s family," Waco police spokesman Officer Garen Bynum said.