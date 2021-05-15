Waco man wanted for murder flees multiple-vehicle crash on I-35, arrested after 2-hour search

Tyler Warren, 23, of Waco fled the vehicle he stole on foot and led multiple agencies on a search for him, a City of Troy spokesperson said.

TROY, Texas — A 23-year-old man who was wanted on a murder charge in Waco is now in custody Saturday after a series of events that led to multiple agencies searching for him, according to G. Smith, a spokesperson for the City of Troy.

Around 11:35 a.m., Troy Police officers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near the 311 mile marker, or Big Elm Road. There, officers learned that Tyler Warren of Waco fled from the crash on foot, police said.

Police learned the vehicle Warren was driving was stolen out of Limestone County, Smith said.

Multiple agencies were called out to help with the search for Warren, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, deputies from Bell and McLennan Counties and police departments from Lorena and Temple.

After searching for two hours, authorities were able to apprehend Warren along the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Belvins Road in Falls County, Smith said.

He was transported to the Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco for minor injuries he received while running from the crash, Smith said.

Smith said Warren was wanted on a murder charge from the Waco PD, as well as for violating parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Nobody was injured in the crash.