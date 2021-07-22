Waco man who fled multi-vehicle crash in Troy indicted on murder charge by grand jury

Tyler Warren of Waco was reportedly involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Big Elm Road on May 15 around 11:35 a.m. He fled on foot, police say.

TROY, Texas — A 23-year-old man who led multiple agencies on a search back in May was indicted on murder charges in a separate case on Thursday by a McLennan County Grand Jury, according to court documents.

Tyler Warren of Waco was reportedly involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Big Elm Road on May 15 around 11:35 a.m. He fled on foot from the crash, Troy police said.

While investigating the crash, police learned the vehicle Warren was driving was stolen out of Limestone County, G. Smith, a spokesperson for the City of Troy, told 6 News on May 15.

Multiple agencies were called out to help with the search for Warren, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, deputies from Bell and McLennan Counties and police departments from Lorena and Temple.

After searching for two hours, authorities were able to apprehend Warren along the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Belvins Road in Falls County, Smith said.

He was transported to the Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco for minor injuries he received while running from the crash, Smith said.

Smith said Warren was wanted on a murder charge from the Waco PD, as well as for violating parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.