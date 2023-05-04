Waco mother sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of her 2-year-old son

Frankie Gonzales, 2, died while in the care of his mother, Laura Sanchez, in 2020.

WACO, Texas — A Waco mother was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday after she pleaded guilty in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Laura Sanchez, also known as Laura Villalon, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury or death after her son, Frankie Gonzales, died in her care in May 2020.

According to an arrest affidavit and the medical examiner's report, Sanchez kept the child's body in her house after he died from homicidal violence, including blunt force trauma, on May 28, 2020, then disposed of the body in a dumpster at Park Lake Baptist Church in Waco a few days later.

Upon confessing, she led investigators to the dumpster where she had disposed of the body. According to the affidavit, she had placed multiple bags over the body.

The 2-year-old was first reported missing by Sanchez. She told police her son had gone missing at Cameron Park June 1, 2020. The report led to a search around the park and around the Brazos River by Waco police, the fire department and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. A statewide Amber Alert was issued, but it was later confirmed that the boy was never at the park.