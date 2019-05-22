WACO, Texas — A Waco officer who was placed on leave after shooting a suspect who was stabbing a victim in March was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing Wednesday, according to Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department.

Swanton said WPD Special Crimes Unit along with the Texas Rangers conducted a joint criminal investigation and sent their findings to the McLennan County District Attorney Office. The investigation determined the involved officer followed state law.

WPD officials said the call regarding the stabbing came in around 9:40 p.m. March 1.

The suspect and victim got into a fight at the Deluxe Inn that escalated. The men went into the street, and the suspect began stabbing the victim, Waco police said.

Waco police said when the officer arrived, he told the suspect to stop stabbing the victim. When he did not comply, the officer shot him.

The officer was put on leave after the incident, per Waco Police Department protocol for an officer-involved shooting.