Waco PD puts end to false rumors, says it wasn't chasing escaped Leon County inmate

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is putting an end to false rumors revolving around an incident where its officers were chasing a suspect on foot Thursday morning.

Police stressed the suspect they chased was not the escaped Leon County inmate, according to a Facebook post.

Waco PD were after the suspect of a stolen vehicle reported from Hillsboro, according to the post.

Waco Police said it found a vehicle reported stolen from Hillsboro near the 1700 block of Dallas Circle Drive. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver evaded police, then later ran from police on foot near Bogey Lane, police said.

One of the department's K9 officers Andor was able to catch the 17-year-old suspect. Because the suspect is a minor, 6 News is not identifying him.

The teen was charged with evading arrest and Hillsboro Police will be adding charges in relation to the stolen vehicle, police said.

"This was an isolated incident and has nothing to do with the escaped Leon County inmate. The Waco Police Department has no reason to believe he is in Waco and there is not a danger to the public," spokeswoman Cierra Shipley wrote in the Facebook post.

No other information was released.