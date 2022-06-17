Waco PD announce arrest for off-campus Baylor party shooting

Calvin Nichols Jr. will now be transported to McLennan County Jail, as stated by Waco PD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Calvin Nichols Jr. was served an arrest warrant by the Waco Police Department for the murder of 24-year-old Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. while in jail in Harris County Jail Friday.

Nichols Jr. was originally arrested for a separate charge in Houston on June 5. He will now be transported to McLennan County Jail, as stated by Waco PD.

Nichols Jr. is responsible for shooting Thomas Jr. at an off-campus house party attended by Baylor students in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

According to police, Thomas Jr. was not originally invited to the party when he showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

Nichols Jr. later showed up at Thomas Jr.'s residence and fatally shot the 24-year-old, as stated by Waco PD.