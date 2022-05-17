Waco PD asking public for help with finding gun used in murder

31-year-old Ardra Robinson allegedly shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard on Tuesday, per police.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a weapon that was used in a murder Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

31-year-old Ardra Robinson allegedly shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard, per police. Officers said the victim died at the scene due to his injuries.

Police said Robinson was caught shortly after the incident, taken to McLennan County Jail and charged with murder.

Waco PD Detectives are investigating a murder on May 17, 2022. We're asking for the public's help if the weapon in question is located. pic.twitter.com/dx50FbUz0s — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) May 17, 2022

According to police, Robinson knew the victim.

Detectives have not been able to locate the weapon used and are asking for the public’s help in locating the handgun which may have been thrown out a car window near the 1600 block of West Waco Drive.

If you do locate a handgun, please immediately call police at 254-750-7500 to turn the gun in as it may be the weapon in question.