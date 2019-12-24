WACO, Texas —

According to the Waco Police Department, the Waco PD Street Crimes and Traffic Unit conducted a retail theft operation over the last two weeks at the Marketplace Mall.

The officers encountered 24 people and 11 in-progress thefts. The officers arrested 13 people for theft, 4 people were given a citation for theft, and 6 people were listed as suspects in theft cases.

Twenty-four people and 11 stores were stolen from. These stores include Old Navy, Children’s Place, Carter's, Kohls, Victoria’s Secret, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rack Room, Cavender's, Academy, Walmart, and Home Depot.

Over $5000 was stolen in merchandise, which was mostly children’s clothing, was recovered and returned to the stores that they came from. All of the suspects were found in possession of property from multiple stores at the time of their arrest.

