Waco PD investigates 2 aggravated robberies reported minutes apart in same area

The first call came in at 10:37 p.m. in the area of 10th and Speight. The second came in at 10:40 p.m. in the lot across the street from the location of the first.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said it is investigating two aggravated robberies that happened near the area of 10th Street and Speight Avenue on Sept. 30.

Police said the first call came in just before 10:40 p.m. for a robbery. It was reported that suspects approached a woman after she got into her car, which was in a parking garage. According to police, the suspects made verbal threats while trying to enter her vehicle but she was able to get away in her vehicle.

The second call came in just after 10:40 p.m. for an aggravated robbery at a parking lot across the street from the location of the first incident, police said. A man was trying to get into his vehicle when suspects approached him, displayed a weapon, stole the man's car and fled the scene, police said.

In both cases the victims were safe and no injuries were reported, officials said. The vehicle that was stolen was later recovered by officers.

The department asks that anyone with information related to the robberies call WPD at 254-750-7500 or Detective Eric Trojanowski at 254-750-7511.