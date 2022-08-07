Waco PD investigates an aggravated assault, shooting reported Sunday

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they found one male victim with a gunshot wound

WACO, Texas — Waco Police are investigating an aggravated assault following a call at 1 p.m. on Sunday after being dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Dr. in Waco, Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokeswoman said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim with a gunshot wound, Shipley said. The male victim was shot while driving in the area and ran into a light pole.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported and a suspect has not been found.

