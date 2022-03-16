x
Have you seen me? | Waco PD is asking the public's help in finding missing man

Paul Russell, 52, was last seen on Feb. 23 when he walked out of his apartment, according to police.
Credit: KCEN
Missing Person, Paul Russell of Waco

WACO, Texas — Paul Russell, 52, was last seen on Feb. 23 when he walked out of his apartment, according to police. Russell's family told police he is known for leaving and going on long walks, but he has never disappeared for weeks before.

He has been missing since then, leaving all of his personal items and phone behind, according to Waco police.

Russell is diagnosed with severe schizophrenia and his loved ones believe he has not been taking his medication, reports say. 

If you have any information on his disappearance, please call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500. 

Paul Russell is about 5'11" has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 170 pounds.

