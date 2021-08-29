Waco PD looking for hit-and-run driver after man in wheelchair struck and killed

Witnesses at the scene said the driver of the Toyota was a dark-skinned black male with dreadlocks, possibly between the ages of 25 and 35

WACO, Texas — Waco PD are looking for a driver after a man in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed Aug. 28, according to police officials.

The victim, identified as Dennis Roberts, 57, of Waco, was struck by multiple vehicles. Roberts was heading south on Robinson Drive in the left lane when he was struck.

An EMS crew transported Roberts to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators learned Roberts was first struck by a late 2000s model “dark grey Toyota Camry.”

After the driver of the Camry struck Roberts, he allegedly fled the scene, dragging Roberts’ wheelchair under the vehicle.

Police found the wheelchair near the intersection of Primrose and S. 27th Street.

“Although the wheelchair was located, the suspect vehicle and the suspect driver (were) not,” police said.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene while investigators conducted their investigation.