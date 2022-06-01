Waco PD looking for suspects after four people injured in shooting

The police said at 8:12 p.m. they were called to a shooting that occurred near 1900 Block of Preston.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is looking for suspects after four people were injured during a shooting on Tuesday.

Police said when officers arrived, they located two victims, one male and one female with gunshot wounds. The other two victims, two males, with gunshot wounds, went to the hospital before officers arrived.

The female victim is in critical condition, the three males are in stable condition, according to the news release.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. You could earn an award of up to $2,000 if that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.