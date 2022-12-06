Waco PD: No reports have been filed following viral Facebook post

The alleged post also states the suspects allegedly stabbed a woman two days ago, as stated by Waco PD Facebook page.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is a segment about Waco police and gun violence in the community.

Waco Police Department announced they were aware Friday of a Facebook post showing two alleged homeless individuals who may be attacking residents in the city.

The alleged post also states the suspects allegedly stabbed a woman two days ago, as stated by Waco PD Facebook page.

***CLEARING UP INFORMATION*** Hey Waco! We were made aware of a Facebook post circulating about two individuals who... Posted by Waco Police Department on Friday, June 24, 2022

Waco PD says they have not received any reports about the post but remind residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity they might see or come across, as stated on their Facebook post.

6 News will keep you updated on this story.