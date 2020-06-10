Waco PD search for suspect who broke into drive-thru ATM

It happened at the Extraco Bank on S. University Parks Drive.

WACO, Texas — Officers with the Waco Police Department are looking for the suspect who broke into a drive-thru ATM. Shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, officers were sent to the Extraco Bank on S. University Parks Drive for an alarm call. When officers arrived they found that the drive-thru ATM had been broken into.

At this time, officers say they are looking for an older model Dodge pickup that was used during the crime. However, they do not have any available information about a suspect.