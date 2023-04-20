Waco PD searching for murder suspect, isolated incident

The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a murder that happened Wednesday night.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, April 19, at 10:55 p.m., near Cleveland Ave.

Reports say officers located two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived onto the scene. One victim was a male and the other was a female. The officers tried to resuscitate both victims until they were sent to a local hospital.

Officials say the male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the female victim is currently in stable condition.

The police department is actively looking for the suspect.

"This is the 5h person murdered in 2023," Waco police said. "This investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available currently."

Waco Police officers say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

