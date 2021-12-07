Waco PD sets up 'safety zones' for internet sales, exchanges to combat robberies

There are now four parking spots at the police station dedicated to online sales or exchanges as a way to combat robberies.

WACO, Texas — If you make a sale or buy something on Facebook Marketplace or one of the many online sales websites, you can now meet up at one of the four safety zones established by the Waco Police Department.

On Tuesday, Waco PD shared photos of the four parking spots at the police station dedicated to exchanges made online.

They are known as the Internet Purchase Exchange Safety Zone, which is the department's way to help combat recent robberies that have happened during these exchanges, according to a Facebook post.

"We’ve seen an increase in robberies regarding exchanges made on social media platforms. These spots... can be used as safe exchange points for either the buyer or seller," the post read.

The spots are monitored by 24-hour surveillance.