Waco Police: 14-year-old arrested in connection to deadly September shooting

WACO, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting back in September, according to the Waco Police Department.
This makes the fourth arrest linked to the shooting death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez, per the police.
Martinez was found dead at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.
On Nov. 22, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks team arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting.
Police did not release the teens' names because they are minors. No word on their charges.
On Nov. 18, police arrested 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez on an unrelated charge, but police were able to get an additional warrant for Martinez' murder, police said.
No other information has been released at this time.