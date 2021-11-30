Waco Police: 14-year-old arrested in connection to deadly September shooting

This makes the fourth arrest linked to the shooting death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez.

WACO, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting back in September, according to the Waco Police Department.

This makes the fourth arrest linked to the shooting death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez, per the police.

Martinez was found dead at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.

On Nov. 22, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks team arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Police did not release the teens' names because they are minors. No word on their charges.

On Nov. 18, police arrested 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez on an unrelated charge, but police were able to get an additional warrant for Martinez' murder, police said.