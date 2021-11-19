Waco Police: 19-year-old arrested, charged in deadly September shooting

Police said on Thursday, Nov. 18, 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez was arrested in the shooting death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez.

WACO, Texas — An arrest was made months after a 22-year-old Waco man was found shot to death in September, according to the Waco Police Department.

Martinez was found dead at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.

Police said Hernandez was originally arrested by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force on an unrelated charge. After his arrest, however, investigators were able to get an additional warrant for the Martinez' murder, police said.

Martinez's murder marked the 13th criminal homicide in 2021 for Waco, police said.