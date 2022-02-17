Waco Police: 19-year-old charged with capital murder in deadly September shooting

Police said on Thursday, Nov. 18, 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez was arrested in the shooting death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez.

WACO, Texas — Justin Angel Hernandez has now been charged with capital murder in his involvement in a deadly September shooting.

Martinez was found dead last year at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.

Police said Hernandez was originally arrested by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force on an unrelated charge.

After his arrest, however, investigators were able to get an additional warrant for Martinez's murder, police said.