Waco Police arrests, identifies hit-and-run driver who reportedly struck, killed man in wheelchair

The 41-year-old Marlin man arrested in connection to the death is charged with failure to stop and render aid, a second degree felony, according to police.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested and identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a man in a motorized wheel chair.

The department said 41-year-old Orlon Simpson, of Marlin, was taken into custody at his home in Marlin on Monday, Aug. 30. Simpson is being held in the McLennan County Jail, according to police.

Investigators were able to find Simpson's vehicle, which was reportedly used in the accident. The man is charged with failure to stop and render aid, a second degree felony.

The victim of the accident, Dennis Roberts, 57, of Waco, was struck by multiple vehicles on Aug. 28. Roberts was heading south on Robinson Drive in the left lane when he was struck.