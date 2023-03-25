Waco Police asking for help identifying person suspected of passing counterfeit bills

WACO, Texas — Have you seen this person?
The Waco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help identifying a person they say may be connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.
A social media post by the Department showed photos of the person in question as well as a vehicle.
Anyone who may know the person is asked to contact Det. Clark with the Waco Police Department CID at 254-750-3662, or the Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.
No other details have been released at this time.
