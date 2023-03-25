x
Crime

Waco Police asking for help identifying person suspected of passing counterfeit bills

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department or Waco Crime Stoppers.
Credit: Waco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division
A security photo of a person the Waco police suspect of passing counterfeit bills.

WACO, Texas — Have you seen this person?

The Waco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help identifying a person they say may be connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.

A social media post by the Department showed photos of the person in question as well as a vehicle.

Anyone who may know the person is asked to contact Det. Clark with the Waco Police Department CID at 254-750-3662, or the Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

No other details have been released at this time.

Det. Clark is attempting to identify the person in these pictures in reference to the passing of counterfeit bills. If...

Posted by Waco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division on Friday, March 24, 2023

