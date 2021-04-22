Waco police catches suspected burglar in the act

Waco authorities are encouraging the community to be vigilant after catching suspected burglar, Jake Satterwhite, in the act.

WACO, Texas — Shortly before 4:00 A.M., a call was made about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of James Ave, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers identified the suspicious person as Waco resident, 22-year-old Jake Satterwhite. According to police, through their investigation, Satterwhite was in the area to commit burglaries and had already possibility committed one.

According to police, Satterwhite admitted that he was in the area to commit burglaries and that the backpack that he had stolen came out of a vehicle down the street from where they were. That item has been returned to the owner.

Police were also able to locate a possible stolen firearm in Satterwhite's possession.

After Satterwhite was taken into custody, he was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with theft of a firearm and failure to identify. The officers involved also have listed Satterwhite as a suspect for burglary of a motor vehicle due to uncertainty on whether or not the victim wishes to press charges against him.