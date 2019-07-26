WACO, Texas — Waco police filed more than a dozen criminal charges in the 1700 block of Dallas Cir. Thursday evening, according to the Waco Police Department.
The charges were a result of a focused law enforcement effort to curb the continued crime problem in the area, police said.
"Due to an increase in fights, open-air drug dealing, and most importantly complaints from our law-abiding citizens living there, officers responded to help stem the flow of ongoing criminal behavior," Patrick Swanton, WPD public information officer, said.
Swanton said the following charges were filed:
- 10 local class C warrants
- Three criminal trespass
- One count of possession of firearm by a felon
- One warrant for possession of firearm by a felon
- One theft of a firearm
- One deadly conduct
- One wanted outside for possession of marijuana
- One possession of controlled substance
- One public intoxication
- One class B misdemeanor theft warrant
Officers also recovered firearm that was stolen from Waco and issued eight criminal trespass warnings to non-residents, Swanton said. It was unclear how many people were arrested.
"Often times criminal behavior is brought into this area from non-residents," Swanton said. "Our officers will continue to make the safety and peaceful living for our citizens a priority."
Swanton said during the operation several residents, mostly young mothers, came out of their apartments to thank the officers involved.
"This type of partnership between law enforcement and the community is what our city is all about," Swanton said.