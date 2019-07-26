WACO, Texas — Waco police filed more than a dozen criminal charges in the 1700 block of Dallas Cir. Thursday evening, according to the Waco Police Department.

The charges were a result of a focused law enforcement effort to curb the continued crime problem in the area, police said.

"Due to an increase in fights, open-air drug dealing, and most importantly complaints from our law-abiding citizens living there, officers responded to help stem the flow of ongoing criminal behavior," Patrick Swanton, WPD public information officer, said.

Swanton said the following charges were filed:

10 local class C warrants

Three criminal trespass

One count of possession of firearm by a felon

One warrant for possession of firearm by a felon

One theft of a firearm

One deadly conduct

One wanted outside for possession of marijuana

One possession of controlled substance

One public intoxication

One class B misdemeanor theft warrant

Officers also recovered firearm that was stolen from Waco and issued eight criminal trespass warnings to non-residents, Swanton said. It was unclear how many people were arrested.

"Often times criminal behavior is brought into this area from non-residents," Swanton said. "Our officers will continue to make the safety and peaceful living for our citizens a priority."

Swanton said during the operation several residents, mostly young mothers, came out of their apartments to thank the officers involved.

"This type of partnership between law enforcement and the community is what our city is all about," Swanton said.