Waco police investigate Saturday night robbery, burglaries

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating a few incidents that happened Saturday night around the city, including a robbery and two suspected burglaries.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. yesterday at 1402 N. 34th Street, police said. The suspect reportedly entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then fled the store with an unknown amount of cash, police report.

Police said the suspect was wearing black clothes with a black mask. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Waco officers later responded to two restaurants being broken into on N. Valley Mills Drive. The first incident was the Popeye's Chicken on 420 N. Valley Mills Drive and the second was at the KFC at 1030 N. Valley Mills Drive.

In both burglaries, police said, the suspects shattered glass doors with the intent of stealing. However, it was not made clear whether or not anything was stolen from the restaurants.

While investigating the incidents, Waco police said that similar incidents happened to the same stores in Temple.