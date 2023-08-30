Waco police investigate shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, no suspect identified

According to police, this is the city's eighth homicide investigation of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced that 19-year-old Sondre Johnson has died after suffering injuries in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning near the 600 block of Ruby Avenue.

Police say two 19-year-old men were shot and taken to the hospital in a personal car, one was listed in critical condition and the other was stable.

According to the department, the Special Crimes Detectives are working on this investigation since it now involves a homicide. However, minimal information has been collected for the department to identify a suspect.

Chief Sheryl Victorian stated the following:

“This type of violence saddens and angers me. Using a weapon to resolve disputes often results in tragedy for the victim, the family of the victim, and our community. It also results in negative lifetime consequences for the suspect and his or her family."

The Waco Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

6 News will continue to update this story