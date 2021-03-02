Waco Police investigating 100 catalytic converter thefts

"...not only been happening here in Waco, but all across the State of Texas," police said.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said Wednesday that it is investigating 100 catalytic converter thefts.

"...not only been happening here in Waco, but all across the State of Texas," police said in a statement. "Catalytic Converter Thefts are the current fab in the dark theft world and the cases are growing by the day."

Police say thefts have happened to businesses and individuals and there are many involved.

Here are tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim, according to police:

Park in well lit areas.

If possible, park your vehicle near security cameras or close to the front of a store

Install motion-sensing lights in your driveway

Install either a protective plate that covers your catalytic converter or a protection device

Waco Police also say you should etch your vehicle's VIN number or license plate number on your catalytic converter so that if it is stolen, it can be returned back to you. This can also help police track back to the crime and help identify the thieves.