Waco Police investigating homicide at long-term care facility

Police say 70-year-old Tina Foster was assaulted during a disturbance on March 16 and died a few days later.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department's Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide they say was the result of an assault at a long-term care facility.

According to the Department, officers responded to the facility, located in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. They reported that Tina Foster, a 70-year-old patient, had been assaulted during a disturbance when she entered another patient's room.

Police say Foster was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, but died a few days later on March 25.

Waco PD stated the Department was contacted by the Justice of the Peace who had pronounced Foster dead and ordered an autopsy. The autopsy indicated that Foster's cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the Department.

Foster's death was ruled a homicide.

Waco PD said the case will be transferred to the District Attorney's Office for further review, with the potential to be presented to a Grand Jury as an investigation is conducted into the mental capacity of the suspect.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.

Waco Police stated that based on the time of Foster's death, this case is the first homicide in the City in 2023.