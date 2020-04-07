Waco police investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man after he died in shooting at 11th Street and Clay in Waco.
Police say the report came in at 2:40 p.m. Saturday and detectives are on route to the scene.
No other details on the shooting death were immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated as new details become known.
Also on KCENTV.com
- Corpus Christi veteran set to honor Vanessa Guillen during walk on July 5
- Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer and her body mutilated, affidavit says
- Kimberly Guilfoyle - Trump campaign member and Trump Jr's girlfriend - tests positive for COVID-19
- Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil honoring Vanessa Guillen