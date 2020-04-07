Waco police investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

The identity of the 22-year-old male victim has not yet been released.

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man after he died in shooting at 11th Street and Clay in Waco.

Police say the report came in at 2:40 p.m. Saturday and detectives are on route to the scene.

No other details on the shooting death were immediately available.

