VIDEO: Waco police need help identifying Dollar General burglary suspect

WACO, Texas — An overnight burglary of a Dollar General in Waco on Monday, May 3 has detectives turning to the public for help identifying the suspect responsible.

In the video, the suspect can be seen outside the doors of the Dollar General, located at 1701 W. Waco Dr., and unsuccessfully hurling an object at the glass door before successfully gaining entry after a second attempt.

Once inside the establishment, the suspect is seen grabbing a bag before heading to the back of the business, filling the bag and carrying out, what looks to be, a two-liter of soda.