Waco police| No criminal charges for driver involved in 12-year old bicyclist death

The China Spring girl was riding her bike in Waco when she was hit earlier this month.

WACO, Texas — Waco police spokesperson, Cierra Shipley, confirmed with 6News Tuesday that the driver involved in the crash that killed a 12-year-old China Spring student will not face charges.

Shipley confirmed that the case is closed and that no charged will be filed. Shipley says that since no criminal charges were filed, the driver's name will not be released to the public.

The girl was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle earlier this month, according to police, she died of her injuries in the hospital the same week.