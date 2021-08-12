Waco police| No criminal charges for driver involved in 12-year old bicyclist death

WACO, Texas — Waco police spokesperson, Cierra Shipley, confirmed with 6News Tuesday that the driver involved in the crash that killed a 12-year-old China Spring student will not face charges.
Shipley confirmed that the case is closed and that no charged will be filed. Shipley says that since no criminal charges were filed, the driver's name will not be released to the public.
The girl was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle earlier this month, according to police, she died of her injuries in the hospital the same week.
Police said the student was riding her bike south on Salem Way when she was hit by the truck going west on Orchid Lane.
